Britney Spears' new Las Vegas residency show was announced to tremendous fanfare last month, but it seems that ticket sales aren't matching the excitement.

The New York Post reported that more than half of the tickets during the first month of her shows remain unsold.

Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

Britney's "Domination" concert series is set to begin in February. The show will reportedly run for 32 shows.

On New Year's Eve, Britney wrapped up a highly-successful four-year Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood called "Piece of Me" in which she grossed $138 million. While this residency at Park MGM seems to limping out of the gate, Britney's fellow Park MGM headliners are showing strong ticket sales.

The Post notes that Lady Gaga sold out in the first week tickets were available. Aerosmith begins at the same venue in April, and that show was 85 percent sold out in a week.

All the headliners, though, pale in comparison to the unofficial queen of Las Vegas, Celine Dion, when it comes to ticket sales. Billboard reported that Celine's "A New Day" series, which ran from 2003 to 2007, raked in $385 million over 717 shows. Her current "Celine" show, which started in 2001 and ends next June, has made about $233 million thus far.