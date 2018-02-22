Brooke Shields and Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris Jackson, shared a touching moment together when they met at New York Fashion Week.

The 52-year-old actress -- who shared a close connection with Mike -- revealed on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" that she and Paris had a "pure moment" when they encountered each other at the 2017 Calvin Klein Collection show.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

"She turned to me and goes, 'So you're my dad's friend,'" Brooke said. The "Blue Lagoon" star then responded, "Yes, I am."

"Then I waited a while and I looked at her and I said, 'I really miss your dad.' And she looked at me and she held my hand and she goes, 'Me too.' And it was just a pure moment,'" added Brooke, who first met Paris when the 19-year-old was only a baby.

Getty Images North America

Michael and the "Suddenly Susan" actress were known for their close friendship growing up as young stars in the 1980s. Rumors spread that the pair were romantically involved, but Brooke denied the claims in her memoir.

"Of course we loved each other, but nothing happened romantically," she wrote in her book, "There Was a Little Girl."

"I would be like, 'Oh please, knock it off.' He was like this kid who would ask you [about dating and romance]. Nobody was telling him and nurturing this stuff and I think he was terrified," the model-actress wrote. "He was terrified and sort of juvenile. I think there was an arrested development."

Brooke spoke at Michael's memorial service after the singer died unexpectedly in 2009. She told host Andy Cohen that she still remembers that last moment they shared.

"He sent me a beautiful floral arrangement when my dad died," she recalled. "I still have the vase."