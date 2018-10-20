Bruce Dern, 82, released from hospital following hip fracture
Actor Bruce Dern was released from the hospital Friday after fracturing his hip while running in Los Angeles.
Bruce is reportedly an avid runner.
TMZ reported that the 82-year-old star was at highly-popular Runyon Canyon on Friday afternoon when he fell. The local fire department responded to the scene and transported the legendary actor to the hospital.
After his release, a rep for the actor told the Associated Press that he was in "good spirits."
Bruce, Laura Dern's father, had recently finished filming Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." He currently filming Showtime's upcoming comedy series "Black Monday."
Bruce was nominated for an Academy Award for role as Woody Grant in 2013's "Nebraska."
