Actor Bruce Dern was released from the hospital Friday after fracturing his hip while running in Los Angeles.

Bruce is reportedly an avid runner.

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported that the 82-year-old star was at highly-popular Runyon Canyon on Friday afternoon when he fell. The local fire department responded to the scene and transported the legendary actor to the hospital.

After his release, a rep for the actor told the Associated Press that he was in "good spirits."

Bruce, Laura Dern's father, had recently finished filming Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." He currently filming Showtime's upcoming comedy series "Black Monday."

Bruce was nominated for an Academy Award for role as Woody Grant in 2013's "Nebraska."