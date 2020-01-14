Bruce Springsteen's son sworn in as Jersey City firefighter
Hero in the house! Bruce Springsteen's son is officially a Jersey City firefighter.
On Tuesday, Sam Springsteen was sworn in, and his famous father was on hand to witness the event.
"This is my son's day, so I'm staying out of it," Bruce told a local ABC affiliate. "We're very proud. We're very proud...It was a long road. He was very dedicated for quite a few years, and we're just excited for him today."
Asked about the dangers of the job, Bruce said, "You know I think he can handle himself really well."
Patti Scialfa was also there for the 26-year-old's big day, as local television cameras showed her hugging her son, who was one of 15 new firefighters sworn in.
Asked what it mean to be a firefighter in Jersey City, Sam shyly said, "I'm going to take a pass on this one. Sorry, folks. I don't have too much to say."
He added that it "wasn't easy" to get to this point.
Sam was previously a volunteer firefighter at three different stations before Tuesday morning. He joined the Jersey City department as a trainee last summer. At the time, his mother posted a tribute to her son.
"CONGRATULATIONS," she captioned a snap of Sam. "You followed your dreams...JC firefighter .. 💪Stay safe 💪.. ❤️love your brave heart❤️"
