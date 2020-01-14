Hero in the house! Bruce Springsteen's son is officially a Jersey City firefighter.

On Tuesday, Sam Springsteen was sworn in, and his famous father was on hand to witness the event.

Jennifer Brown/AP/Shutterstock

"This is my son's day, so I'm staying out of it," Bruce told a local ABC affiliate. "We're very proud. We're very proud...It was a long road. He was very dedicated for quite a few years, and we're just excited for him today."

Asked about the dangers of the job, Bruce said, "You know I think he can handle himself really well."

Patti Scialfa was also there for the 26-year-old's big day, as local television cameras showed her hugging her son, who was one of 15 new firefighters sworn in.

Asked what it mean to be a firefighter in Jersey City, Sam shyly said, "I'm going to take a pass on this one. Sorry, folks. I don't have too much to say."

Jennifer Brown/AP/Shutterstock

He added that it "wasn't easy" to get to this point.

Sam was previously a volunteer firefighter at three different stations before Tuesday morning. He joined the Jersey City department as a trainee last summer. At the time, his mother posted a tribute to her son.

"CONGRATULATIONS," she captioned a snap of Sam. "You followed your dreams...JC firefighter .. 💪Stay safe 💪.. ❤️love your brave heart❤️"