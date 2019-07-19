Aaron Paul's buddy Bryan Cranston taught him a valuable lesson in grammar on Instagram.

On Thursday, Aaron posted a photo of himself with his "Breaking Bad" costar while promoting their new mezcal brand.

"Hey New Orleans! Who wants some drinks? Me and this slacker are going to be serving up some Dos Hombres Mezcal from 2-4 tomorrow afternoon near Jackson square," he wrote on Instagram. "Come say hello! Must be of legal drinking age to enter the bar. Come thirsty!🥃"

Bryan, however, noticed that Aaron's grammar wasn't exactly at an expert level, so he hilariously called him out on it.

"Aaron, it's not 'Me and this slacker are going to be serving some Dos Hombres Mezcal', it's 'This slacker and *I* are going to be serving some Dos Hombres Mezcal,'" Bryan wrote.

Making reference to his Walter White character on the duo's popular show, Bryan added, "Once again, I'm cast as the teacher."

In "Breaking Bad," Bryan played a high school chemistry teacher turned drug kingpin, and Aaron played his student and meth cook.

John Shearer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Earlier this month, Aaron and Bryan announced that they were getting into the booze business together.

"Three years ago we sat in a sushi bar in New York. Talking about life and what we could possibly do down the road together. We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond," they said on Instagram. "Knowing that we couldn't share the screen for quite a while - our thoughts turned to a new project."

Aaron first floated the idea of starting a mezcal brand.

"After that dinner we couldn't get the idea out of our heads. So, we started traveling to Oaxaca to see if we could find it, and we mean it had to be 'it,' something so damn good even people who don't think they like Mezcal will love it," they wrote. "It had to be perfect or we weren't going to do it."