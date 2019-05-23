Caitlyn Jenner and her rumored girlfriend, Sophia Hutchins, are formally stepping out together.

The duo posed on the red carpet together on Wednesday at the 10th Annual Big Fighters, Big Cause Charity Boxing Night in Beverly Hills. Caitlyn, 69, donned a long-sleeved black dress and black heels, while Sophia, 23, rocked white pants, a black turtleneck and a patterned jacket.

Getty Images

While on the red carpet, the duo hammed it up with boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard and actor Dolph Lundgren.

The exact nature of Caitlyn and Sophia's relationship isn't totally known. Many have referred to Sophia as Caitlyn's girlfriend. Sophia, though, said in the past that they have a platonic relationship.

"I wouldn't describe it as a romantic relationship," she said last fall while chatting with The Hidden Truth with Jim Breslo. "I would describe our relationship as we're partners — we're business partners."

"We have so much in common; we see the world so similarly and we both are such a good match for each because we challenge each other," she continued. "She challenges me in so many ways, has allowed me to grow in so many ways and I hope I challenge her to grow and I think because we share so many of the same passions and views, it's just a great match, a great partnership."

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian, though, was recently asked on the "Divorce Sucks" podcast if she's met Caitlyn's "girlfriend."

"Yes, I believe that she is a transgendered woman as well," she said. "She's really, really sweet too. She's really sweet. She's younger, but like, she's not bothering anyone. She's super sweet."

AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock

Caitlyn and Sophia were first spotted together in spring 2018.

According to People, Caitlyn was introducing Sophia as her "partner" in February at a birthday party for Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi.

"They are not romantic but are best friends and are generally inseparable," a separate source said at the time. "Also, they consider themselves business partners. Sophia helps manage Caitlyn's foundation and other business endeavors."