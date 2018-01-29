Camila Cabello didn't skimp on the bling at the Grammy Awards.

The "Havana" singer wore $175,100 worth of diamonds from Bulgari's Serpenti Collection on music's biggest night, according to the New York Post.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Camila, 20, complemented her red Vivienne Westwood dress with a $99,000 Serpenti bracelet in 18-carat white gold with diamonds. She also rocked a $14,300 B.zero1 ring, made with diamonds and 18-carat white gold, Page Six said.

H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

To raise the tally even more, her chandelier earrings rang in at $37,500, and her 18-carat gold and diamond Serpenti ring carried a price tag of $24,300.

While her jewelry was a sight to behold, Camila was a highlight of the show because of her words and her story.

The Cuban-born singer, who changed in a white dress before performing with Kesha, spoke to the A-list crowd about growing up as an immigrant.

"Tonight in this room full of music's dreamers we remember that this country was built by dreamers for dreamers chasing the American dream. I'm here on this stage tonight because just like the Dreamers, my parents brought me to this country with nothing in their pockets but hope," she said. "They showed me what it means to work twice as hard and never give up. And honestly, no part of my journey is any different than theirs. I'm a proud Cuban-Mexican immigrant born in Eastern Havana. Standing in front of you on the Grammy stage in New York City and all I know is just like dreams, these kids can't be forgotten and are worth fighting for."

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

It wasn't all serious, though. During an interview with Ryan Seacrest before the award's show, Camila saved herself from a possible embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

"Hang on a second, I have to squeeze my boob!" she said on live TV. After she turned her back to the camera and fixed her issue, she said, "I'm all better now."