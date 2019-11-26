Camila Cabello might be writing her next song with stolen goods from Kensington Palace!

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

During an interview with Radio One DJ Greg James, the songstress revealed that the DJ dared her — he actually "triple doggy dared" her — to steal something from the famous royal home while they both attended the Teen Hero Awards last month.

She did.

"We're in Kensington Palace for the Teen Hero Awards. We were about to meet William and Kate, and I said 'You've got to steal something, steal that pencil.'"

Camilla apparently had no plans to pull off a palace heist, but said, "I was like you triple doggy dare me?… You can't not do a triple doggy dare. If there's anything I've learnt in my life it's that, so I did it."

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The "Senorita" singer said Greg called her out, telling one Palace staffer of the petty thievery.

"I was like 'Oh my God.' And I put it in my mom's purse and my mom was like, 'No, we have to give it back, we have to give back the pencil.' And I was like 'No, he triple doggy dared me I have to take the pencil.' So I still have it."

Camila did follow up her confession with an apology.

"So I'm sorry William and I'm sorry Kate," she said.

After the interview, BBC Radio One tweeted out a clip of the interview, writing, "@GregJames may have got @Camila_Cabello into a bit of trouble at the Palace."

To add even more humor to the situation, it seems that the royal couple heard Camila's caught-red-handed confession, and replied to the tweet with an emoji of eyes, indicating Camila and Greg are being watched.

Didn't Camila once sing of "consequences?" Hmmm!