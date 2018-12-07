Candace Cameron Bure found herself in the emergency room on Thursday after a go-karting accident during a family reunion.

The "Fuller House" star shared a video from the hospital to her Instagram page on Dec. 6.

"Our fun family day ended up with me in the emergency room. Got into a go-karting accident. My brother ran me over," she laughed, adding that she thought she may have broken her hand.

The actress said on her Instagram Story that her shoulder was also severely bruised.

"They got my rings off and that was one of the most painful things I've ever experienced," she said before sharing two photos of her gruesome hand injury.

Candace breathed a sigh of relief when she discovered that her hand was badly bruised, but not broken.

"I'm fine! I'm just really bruised, which is amazing to me," she said. "I'm honestly shocked there's nothing broken. It's all good, I'm good."

AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock

Before the accident, Candace, her brother, Kirk Cameron, and sisters, Melissa and Bridgette Cameron, were the picture of happiness.

"The Cameron kids 2018. It only took like 7 years to snap a siblings picture! Getting some good ol' fashioned family time in with my brother and sisters. #FunTimes at my mom and dad's house," she captioned a photo with her siblings.

The family, however, seemed in good spirits after the accident. On another Instagram video, Kirk said, "Hi everybody. I'm the culprit. I'm the crazy driver."

After Candace returned home, she was quick to point out one thing: She won the go-kart race.