The Internet was abuzz on Friday when a photo popped up online claiming to be the first image of rapper Cardi B's baby.

KultureK A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Aug 22, 2018 at 10:05am PDT

However, the "Be Careful" singer, not known for her social media discretion, has been rather private about her one-month-old little girl, Kulture. The hip hop star wrote on Instagram, which has since been deleted, "I been seen this everywhere! This is a gorgeous baby but nope it's not Kulture. Blogs and fake pages please respect other people's children!"

Jamie McCarthy / VMN18 / Getty Images for MTV

The rising star added, "I'll show my child when I'm ready for now stop posting other people's kids and claiming them as mines it's disrespectful. AGAIN! NOT MY BABY!"

Thus far, the New York rapper has posted a photo of her and hubby, Offset, holding the child, yet only a sliver of the baby's face can be seen.