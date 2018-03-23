Cardi B has no love for Uncle Sam.

The rapper took to Instagram to not only complain about the rate she's being taxed, but also unload on the government for not showing her what its doing with her tax money. In her expletive-filled rant, she said the government is "taking 40 percent of my taxes."

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

The "Bodak Yellow" singer said she'd like an itemized list of where her money goes.

"When you donate, like, to a kid from a foreign country, they give you updates of what they're doing with your donation," she said. "I want updates on my tax money!"

She went on to say that she's from New York City, citing the many issues that the Big Apple has.

"I'm from New York and the streets is always dirty, we was voted the dirtiest city in America,' she said. "What is y'all doing? There's still rats in the trains."

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Cardi B then blasted the way prisoners are treated, suspecting that her tax money isn't going there, saying inmates get meager supplies.

"I want to know. I want receipts, everything," she said, before dropping multiple expletives in sequence while demanding to know where her tax money is being spent.

More money, more problems.