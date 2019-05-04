The force will always be with the late Carrie Fisher, but it is especially prevalent on May 4 — which is also informally referred to as "International Star Wars Day."

The significance of the day wasn't lost on Carrie's daughter, Billie Lourd, who paid tribute to her late mother with an Instagram post.

On Saturday, Billie, 26, shared an image of her and her mom, both of whom have their hands at their chests. She captioned it with "May The Fourth" in emojis, a pun on the franchise's "May the force be with you" catchphrase.

Rex USA

Carrie, who famously played Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" franchise, died on Dec. 27, four days after she went into cardiac arrest during a flight from London to Los Angeles.

In December 2018, the young actress also paid tribute to her mother on the two-year anniversary of her death.

While sharing two videos of her on the piano, Billie wrote, "It has been two years since my Momby's death and I still don't know what the 'right' thing to do on a death anniversary is (I'm sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones)."

It's been a tough week for the legendary franchise, after Peter Mayhew, the actor who portrayed the beloved Chewbacca, died on May 2. After Peter's death, Billie shared several images her mom with the actor.

She captioned the images with a heart emoji.