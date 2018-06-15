Catherine Zeta-Jones has it all, and she's not about to apologize for it.

In an interview with The Mirror, the actress touched on her charmed life.

Rob Latour/Deadline/REX/Shutterstock

"One thing I'm not is humble any more. I'm sick of being humble. I really am," she said, sarcastically adding, "So sorry I'm rich, so sorry I'm married to a movie star, so sorry I'm not so bad looking."

She continued, "No sorrys. Enough. All that is important to me now is my work. That's what I love and the rest of my life is a joy because I've got two beautiful kids and a healthy, happy husband. It's all good, and I'm not going to be humble for that either."

REX/Shutterstock

Catherine, 48, wasn't always so outspoken and self-assured.

"What shaped me as an actor, more than anything, is getting older. I genuinely lost my mojo. I didn't like it very much anymore," she said. "I was on a successful path, there wasn't any crisis or anything. And I remembered how I started off so young and became successful, because I was fearless. There was no questioning, wondering what people would think."

"Somewhere along the middle I got frightened again and I started to ­question myself as an actor, my choices," she said. "As I matured as a woman, as a mother, as a wife, I'm not scared anymore."

She's also no longer going to downplay her achievements.

"I come from a working-class family in Wales and I worked to get to where I am. And for many years all of us are victims of the fact that we've all got so humble," she said.

To compare, Catherine said that athletes never have to apologize for doing great things and winning trophies. Actors, she said, "Are like, 'Oh I'm so sorry and thanks, can I say thanks?'"

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Soon, her children — Dylan, 17, and Carys, 15 — could be facing the same issues, as they want to continue in the family business.

"I have two kids who want to be actors and I am so proud. It's not about fame for them. They've been brought up around famous people. They know what that is like," she said. "They want the craft because that's what they love. And it gives me such pride that they get it. They understand that this is not a quick fix. They're so good. I can't wait for you all to see which way they're going to go because they're going to go somewhere, I'm telling you."