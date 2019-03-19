Channing Tatum wants to find out if blonde's do indeed have more fun.

The actor posted a photo to his Instagram Story on Tuesday that showed him with bleach-blonde hair. He even went so far as to ask his 17.1 million followers if they like the new 'do.

"Bad idea?" he wrote across the photo, inviting his followers to vote "yes" or "no" on a poll.

Perhaps he was getting a mixed response because an hour after putting up the poll, he posted on his Instagram Story, "Well, bad ideas are sort of my thing. So…" He also added the man shrugging emoji.

Up until now, Channing has been known for his light brown hair, so this constitutes a pretty major change.

His girlfriend, Jessie J, also seemed to get in on the hair action on Tuesday, posting several videos from a wig store to her Instagram Story. (Channing wasn't pictured in any of the videos.)

The actor and the British singer were first linked in October after he was seen at several of her United States concerts. Reports claimed that the two had actually been quietly dating for several months.

In November, the couple officially confirmed that they're dating.

Recently, Jessie and Channing got flirty on social media. After she sent him a selfie, he replied, "Yes I won't rest till I caress Fresh face Jess. I will finesse till Success. Never digress. Just progress. Bless."

She replied happily with, "Hahahaha," adding "Baaaarrs yeah."

Last week, they were photographed holding hands and shopping in London.