Charlamagne tha God could be a very in-demand free agent in the coming months.

The radio superstar's contract with "The Breakfast Club" is up at the end of the year, and should he choose to leave, he will have no shortage of suitors.

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

A source tells Page Six Charlamagne has "a lot of other potential deals in the air."

Charlamagne founded the show in 2010 and has helped turn it into an influential pop culture voice. It's been dubbed "a crucial stop for 2020 Democrats." However, he's been open about his thoughts on leaving the show someday. He once said he's "mentally quit" the show already.

"He loves working for [Power 105.1 parent company] iHeartRadio, but he is contemplating his next move," the source told Page Six. "He's not sure what he is going to do. There are a lot of potential deals in the air, and he just wants to keep his options open and think strategically."

Charlamagne hosts "The Breakfast Club" with DJ Envy and Angela Yee.