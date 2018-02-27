Going green! Charlize Theron hasn't used marijuana a long time, but she's now ready to try again, and she wants to take her mother along for the ride.

"I'm open to retrying it again because now there's all these different strains and you can be specific with it," Charlize told E! News. "And I'm actually really interested because I have really bad insomnia, and I'd much rather get off sleeping pills and figure out a strain that helps me sleep better. So when I have a moment, I'm actually doing that with my mom. My mom has really bad sleep too."

For Charlize to dabble in pot again would be nothing new. To hear her tell it, she says, "I was a wake-and-baker for most of my life."

Asked if she remembers her first time using pot, the "Gringo" star said, "Yeah, I was older. I didn't really mess around with anything until I was much older."

"But I really appreciated marijuana way more than alcohol or anything else," she continued. "My chemistry was really good with it when I was younger and then it just changed one day. Like, in my early thirties I just became boring on it and I would just stand in front of my fridge, so that's no good."

That was when she stopped. Now, though, about a decade later, she's open to trying it again.

Perhaps this shouldn't come as a surprise. In 2017, Charlize was asked about drugs during an interview with Howard Stern and she said she had a "great time" when she used.

Let the good times roll?