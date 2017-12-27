At 72 years old, Jaclyn Smith has still got it!

The former "Charlie's Angels" star is as wrinkle free and beautiful as they come in a new Christmas photo she shared on Instagram on Dec. 24.

"My family and I wish you all a holiday filled with loved ones and friends and the memories of those who bring a smile to our face even though they are no longer here," she wrote. "Merry Christmas with much love."

In late November, Jaclyn was photographed with basically flawless skin getting into the holiday spirit while visiting Hallmark's "Home & Family" in Los Angeles.

David Livingston / Getty Images

Compared to this promotional shot for "Charlie's Angels" back in 1976, Jaclyn is clearly defying age.

Moviestore / REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA

She starred alongside Kate Jackson (center) and Farrah Fawcett (right) in the hit TV series for five seasons until it's end in 1981.

WENN

Since retiring her role as one of three sexy crime-fighting female detectives, Jaclyn is enjoying a more quite life at home as a grandmother.

"Can you tell I love being a grandma?" she captioned an adorable Instagram photo on Dec. 11, featuring her daughter, Spencer, and granddaughter, Bea.

Jaclyn has no qualms about getting hands on with adorable Bea, seen playing with her on the floor inside of a playpen in another Instagram shot from October.

It's clear that she seriously shows no signs of aging or slowing down in her seventies!

Plus, she's been happily married -- for the fourth time -- to Dr. Brad Allen since 1997.

What's the secret, Jaclyn?