Cher has been an outspoken activist for the LGBTQ community for years, but when her son Chaz discussed sexuality with her, the singer was confused and was left searching for answers.

Her biggest fear, she said in a new interview, was that she was losing her child.

Chaz, of course, came out as a lesbian in the early 90s, and he later came out as transgender.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

In an interview with Price Source, the iconic singer was asked about how her role as the mother of a transgender son influenced other parents.

"This is what I think, and this is what I would hope: I would hope that, look, I didn't go through it that easily. Both times," she said. "When I found out Chaz was gay, I didn't go through it that easily; when I found out Chaz was [transitioning] ... except we talked about it a lot, actually. But then Chaz didn't mention it anymore, so I kind of forgot. And what I think is, there's such a fear of losing the child you love, and what will replace that child."

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Chaz underwent female-to-male gender transition from 2008 to 2010. In May 2010, he legally changed his gender and name.

"I think it's about the fear, mostly. I felt, who will this new person be?," Cher said. "Because I know who the person is now, but who will the new person be and how will it work and will I have lost somebody?"

"And then I thought of something else: I thought, my god, if I woke up tomorrow and I was a man, I would be gouging my eyes out. And so I know that if that's what you feel then that must be so painful that it doesn't make any difference what anyone else feels or what anyone else thinks. Chaz is so happy now and we get along better than ever."