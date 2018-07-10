Cheryl Burke's family recently expanded.

The "Dancing With The Stars" pro revealed on Instagram she has a sister that she never knew about. On July 9, she revealed that she met her sibling.

"With my father's passing came a lot of darkness but there was also a lot of light - I found my sister who I had never known," she wrote. "We recently met for the first time and it was such a surreal experience to walk into a room to meet and walk out feeling like we had known each other forever."

Cheryl shared several images of her and her sister, as well as a video.

"Do you look alike?" Cheryl said during a video. "Same dad, different mom."

Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Speaking of her newfound sister, Cheryl wrote, "In her I see the same drive and passion that our dad had and there's clearly a major family resemblance. It may have taken 30 years to find each other, but I am so excited to have another sister for life."

Cheryl's father passed away in March.

Ina, Cheryl's sister, posted the same seflie from their meeting last week.

"Sister, Sister," she wrote, "We only met yesterday, but it felt like we have known each other for a long time. Can't believe it's taken 30 years to finally meet my other half."