Cheryl Burke is taking a social media break to tend to "some personal things."

Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The "Dancing with the Stars" pro took to Twitter and Instagram to announce that she will be not be taking to Twitter or Instagram for a while.

"I'm dealing with some personal things right now and need to take a break from social media," she wrote on her accounts. "Thanks for understanding and remember to tell people who are important to you just how much you love them each and everyday."

She signed the note, "Xoxo Cheryl."

She didn't elaborate further, but fans immediately sent messages of support, as did fellow celebrities.

Marlon Wayans wrote, "Hey love u. Hope u are okay."

Jai Rodriguez said, "Love you Cheryl."

Prior to her announcement, Cheryl had posted images of with her boyfriend Matthew Lawrence, gymnast Aly Raisman, which she did on International Women's Day, and images of herself.