Joanna Gaines' 41st birthday began in the cutest way possible, thanks to her husband and 9-month-old son, Crew.

On Friday, the former "Fixer Upper" star posted an adorable photo of Crew sitting on the couch.

"Crew is ready to surprise @joannagaines with breakfast in bed," he captioned the snap, "happy birthday Joanna! #AkaMom."

Although the handy couple is no longer starring on "Fixer Upper," they recently announced that they will return to TV with a new cable network that will replace the DIY Network in 2020.

"Our hope with this network is that it really feels like home," Joanna said. "I think when people come, they'll find what they were looking for. Whether it's design, gardening, cooking — that it resonates with people. We hope that people come, sit and they stay a while."

Mireya Acierto / FilmMagic

Chip added, "I can tell you that if you all will give us another chance, support us like you've done the last 6 or 7 years, we have a funny feeling that you won't be disappointed. We couldn't be more excited."

Joanna told People magazine last month that her and Chip's five children were perhaps more excited than the fans about their TV return.

"They'll say to us, 'You guys should do this or try that,'" she said. "They've really been helping us with market research."