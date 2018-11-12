Chris Cornell's widow is doing her best to help the kids.

Vicky Cornell helped raise more than $500,000 at the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children's Food & Wine gala, according to the New York Post.

"She punctuated the auction toward the society's crucial mission of protecting New York City's most vulnerable with a $20,000 donation to teach 1,000 New Yorkers how to identify and report child abuse and prevent child fatalities," an insider told the Post.

The event was hosted by "Inside Edition" anchor Deborah Norville.

Vicky is hardly a newbie to the charity — she's actually a member of the NYSPCC Children's Council.

Vicky, of course, is moving forward with her life after the Soundgarden frontman died in Detroit in 2017 of a hanging.

On Nov. 1, Vicky and the children she shared with Chris, Toni and Christopher, filed a lawsuit against a doctor, alleging that he overprescribed drugs to the rock singer. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, claims that the drugs led to erratic behavior, which led to Chris' death.