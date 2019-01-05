Chrissy Teigen and John Legend know how to start the year right — with a family vacation to the tropics!

Leon Bennett / Getty Images for Hulu

The adorable family of four have been enjoying a warm weather getaway for the past few days in an undisclosed location with white sand beaches and overwater bungalows.

Teigen and Legend, who are vacationing with Jen Atkin and her husband Mike Rosenthal, have been sharing numerous photos of their children, Luna, 2, and Miles, 7 months. Teigen's photos of Miles have included him sporting a stylish Hawaiian print shirt and a shot of him in cactus pajamas, looking like a mini version of his famous father. Luna has been captured walking hand-in-hand with her mom on the beach and looking grown up during a boat ride on the beautiful blue water.

But the vacation is also work — for Legend that is. Teigen has kept him busy as her Instagram husband, taking perfectly curated photos for her.

On Friday, Jan. 4, Teigen shared a behind the scenes video of what goes into her Instagram photos, showing her posing and Legend trying to get the best angle.

"Thank u for always supporting my Instagram dreams. This train only moves because of you(r phone) .. you are the tracks that lay the foundation .. creating a direct path to hope and possibilities of likes and curated content," Teigen captioned the video. "What u do is important. I will never take u for granted, my king."

Shortly after, she posted the actual photo Legend took of his model wife, looking fierce in a green satin dress and headband as she sat on the beach.