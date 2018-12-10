Chrissy Teigen's father feels that being her dad is a badge of honor, and he's wearing that badge proudly… and literally.

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

On Monday, Chrissy took to Instagram to reveal that her dad, Ron Teigen Sr., got a huge tattoo of her face on his arm as a belated birthday present to her.

The model turned 33 on Nov. 30.

"MY DAD GOT A TATTOO OF ME FOR MY BIRTHDAY," she captioned the snap showing Ron next to tattoo artist Mark Mahoney, whom Chrissy calls "incredible."

In the snap, Ron's fresh tattoo can be seen on his left shoulder. Beneath the ink is a photo that the tattoo artist used as a guide.

The Daily Mail noted that many of Chrissy's famous friends were astonished by the photo.

Mindy Kaling wrote, "Literally cannot believe." Kim Kardashian simply said, "OMG." Katie Couric had a similar reaction, writing: "Oh. My. God."