Move over, Judge Judy! Fans of model, cookbook author, mother of two and Twitter slayer Chrissy Teigen just got an official first look at her new Quibi show, "Chrissy's Court" -- and a premiere date.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"All rise for the honorable judge...ME! My dream come true!!! #ChrissysCourt coming to @quibi on April 6. Watch me make all kinds of important decisions," Chrissy captioned an official photo released by Quibi on her Instagram feed late on March 2. Quibi shared the same pic, captioning it, "Quick Bites. Big Shade. #ChrissysCourt. April 6. Only on Quibi."

Chrissy will be joined by her mother, Vilailuck Teigen (affectionately known as Pepper Thai), who serves as her bailiff on the short-form show. Quibi is a new streaming service that will feature episodes that are less than 10 minutes long. It will cost $4.99 with ads or $7.99 without.

"If you thought Chrissy Teigen couldn't become an actual courtroom judge, you've been overruled," reads the project's official description, as reported by E! News. "In each episode of Chrissy's Court, Chrissy Teigen reigns supreme as the 'judge' over one small claims case. Chrissy's mom turned 'bailiff,' Pepper Thai, maintains order in the courtroom. In this courtroom, Chrissy's decisions are final and binding."

Back in November, Chrissy gave fans a very brief sneak peek at some footage when she posted a clip of herself in judge's robes questioning one of the defendants, a guy named Fred, about whether he'd cheated during his relationship. "I am looking at rough cuts of 'Chrissy's Court' and it is somehow better than I could have ever, ever imagined. @quibi don't be mad at me!!" Chrissy captioned the clip that she shared seemingly without the streamer's permission.

Fans -- including a few notable names -- are very excited for it. Reese Witherspoon took to the comments of Chrissy's post, writing, "Order in the Court!" while "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards added, "OH MY GAWD." Photographer Randall Slavin summed up the feelings of many in his comment to Chrissy: "I don't think I've ever seen anything more suited for you than this."