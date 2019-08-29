Christian Slater and his wife of nearly six years, Brittany Lopez, have welcomed a baby girl.

E! News confirmed the news with the actor's rep.

Rex USA

The "Mr. Robot" actor already shares two adult children with his ex Ryan Haddon, but this is his first child with Brittany.

The couple is notoriously private, as they never formally announced they were expecting a child.

Little is known about the birth, including the date or the baby girl's name.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Christian and Brittany quietly married in December 2013.

The actor told Jimmy Fallon he met his wife on the beach in Florida.

"This girl came walking along with another lady, a slightly older lady, and I was sitting in my usual spot eating my oatmeal that morning," he said. "This spot, I guess, was famous for people proposing to each other, actually. It was very, very nice. So she's there with this old lady and, next thing I know, she gets down on one knee and proposes to this older lady."

"I thought I'd just witnessed a nice lesbian engagement so I was coming over to say congratulations," he continued. "But it turns out it was her aunt and she was just trying to help her aunt capture the beauty and the romance of the park...The next thing I knew we were hanging out in the Everglades."