Pop star Christina Aguilera says goodbye to her beloved dog Stinky after 17 years of friendship.

Friday night the "Genie in a Bottle" singer wrote about the sad news on social media with a message and a sad montage of her and the little Papillon with Kendrick Lamar's single "LOYALTY" (featuring Rihanna), playing in the background.

"I had to finally make the hard decision to put my beloved Stinky 🦊🐾🖤💔 down last night after an amazing 17 years together!" she wrote. "You were my roadie through the tours...breakups...life's many ups and downs...my 1st baby before I had any babies...The one and only forever 👑☝🏼🙌🏼 RIP, Stinky..."

She then added: "Run free and with no more misery 💫🙏🏼🙏🏼"

This truly was the first baby before she had babies, as Aguilera puts it - she currently lives with fiancé Matthew Rutler and now has two children of her own, Max, 9, and Summer, 3. And while she has made her home a home to many dogs over the years, Stinky was her first.

According to sources, Stinky was a gift from past boyfriend and backup dancer Jorge Santos, whom she dated for a year back in 2001. The dog was also her canine companion on tour.