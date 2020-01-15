Christina Aguilera and her ex-husband, Jordan Bratman, are the epitome of a loving modern family.

On Tuesday, the "Beautiful" singer shared a touching photo of the former couple sharing a dinner with their 12-year-old son, Max. In the image, Jordan holds a birthday cake while Max wraps his arms around his mother's neck.

"We make blended families work," she captioned the photo. "It's a beautiful thing.💞"

Christina and Jordan married in November 2005, but separated five years later and finalized their divorce shortly after.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The pop star has since been engaged to Matthew Rutler since 2014. The two share 5-year-old daughter Summer Rain.

Over the weekend, Christina gushed about her son on his 12th birthday, posting an adorable photo of them cuddling by a campfire.

"Although you may have outgrown all the parties I've always loved throwing you since you were younger, I'll never grow tired of celebrating the most incredible, amazing person you are...have become and continue to be," she said of Max.

She continued, "You have the biggest heart and caring nature, which I'm so proud of seeing and hearing from others who experience being around you - because those are rare, natural instincts that can't be taught! You just have a special way of making the room light up, commanding attention & bringing new ideas and laughter to any conversation or situation you're in."

"I love being your mom - thanks for constantly teaching ME new things in life and things about myself through knowing you, loving you and watching you grow," she wrote. "I can't wait to experience all the adventures ahead for you and what exciting things life brings your way. I know whatever lies ahead, you will always dive head first in knowing yourself, navigating the path you want to be on and sharing the light you shine no matter where you go!.. Happy birthday!!!!!!🎈🙌 Love you so much Max… -Mom."