Christina Aguilera was "heartbroken" after technical snafus forced her to cancel her Las Vegas residency show on Friday night.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, fans were actually inside the lobby of the Zappos Theater waiting to be let in when they were told at 9:30 PM (30 minutes after the scheduled start time) that the show would not go on. Christina, fans were apparently told, was ready to start "The XPerience" but the unforeseen glitches impacted the show too heavily.

"I'm heartbroken to say that unfortunately tonight's show in Las Vegas has been cancelled due to severe technical difficulties that could not be remedied," the pop star tweeted. "Refunds will be issued automatically at your original point of purchase. I am so sorry for this inconvenience. xo."

She, however, assured fans that her Feb. 29 show would go on as scheduled.

While the exact technical difficulty wasn't announced, Vital Vegas, a popular Twitter feed for Vegas news, said the problem stemmed from "a main video control unit going down due to software update."

Technical experts were flown in on Saturday to correct the issue, Vital Vegas said, adding the "show's set is mainly a giant video wall, so doing the performance without it wasn't an option."

Christina's cancelation came after Cher canceled four consecutive Las Vegas shows due to an upper-respiratory infection. Gwen Stefani also recently canceled a series of shows in Vegas after falling ill, but she's since returned.