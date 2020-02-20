After canceling multiple shows due to an illness, Gwen Stefani was back on the Vegas stage on Wednesday night, and she got a little help from a friend — her boyfriend, actually.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

On Wednesday night, social media users posted videos and photos from Gwen's "Just A Girl" residency show in Las Vegas that show Blake Shelton surprising the crowd to sing their new duet "Nobody But You."

Prior to introducing the song, Gwen spoke about the "weirdness" of her career, specifically citing the fact that she now has a country song. Just then, the music to "Nobody But You" began playing and Blake appeared from underneath the stage.

Once the song was over, Gwen hugged her beau, wrapping her legs around him.

"@blakeshelton thank u for coming out and singing #nobodybutyou@zappostheater@phvegas 🤗 Gx," Gwen captioned a photo on Thursday.

Gwen's performance came after she was forced to cancel a run of shows due to a mystery illness. The No Doubt singer first told her fans that her Feb. 7 show was being canceled because she was ill. She later canceled three more shows in a row because she wasn't feeling well. Us Weekly indicated that Gwen was suffering from "exhaustion."

"She goes from performing high-intensity shows to being the mom of three very active boys," a told the mag, referring to Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5. "It finally caught up with her."

Gwen returned to the stage on Feb.15, but Blake was not a part of that show.

Gwen's nearly two-year Las Vegas residency show ends May 16.