Chalk it up as another first in Christina Anstead's life.

One week after welcoming her son with husband Ant Anstead, the HGTV star said she decided to eat her placenta for the very first time in pill-form.

"First time I've tried it — and I think these placenta encapsulation [pills] are working," she captioned a photo of her pink container of gray placenta pills. Her newborn boy, Hudson London, was seen sleeping in a bassinet in the background.

It's hardly uncommon for new mom's to eat their placenta after birth — many women believe it helps stave off postpartum depression, while some medical professionals have said there is no medical benefit to eating your placenta.

The reality TV star and her husband welcomed their son on Sept. 6.

"Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world," she announced on Instagram. "Our hearts are SO full of love and joy!"

Ant added, "Welcome to the world! Hudson London Anstead I am in awe! Mummy and baby are simply perfect!"

Although this is the first child Christina and Ant share, they both have children from previous relationships: Christina shares Brayden James, 4, and Taylor Reese, 9, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa; Ant shares Archie, 13, and Amelie, 16, with his ex.

One day after Hudson's birth, Christina share a sweet shot of Brayden and Taylor excitedly meeting their new brother.

"Perfectly captured candid moment of Tay and Bray meeting baby Hudson yesterday," she captioned the moment, adding that the kids were "just a little excited."

Both mommy and daddy are adjusting to life as new parents again.

On Sept. 7, Ant joked this Hudson was severely affecting his sleep schedule.

"I always wanted to know what 12 minutes of sleep feels like. Now I know! Morning Hudson…," he tweeted.

On Friday, they both shared a picture of Christina in bed with Hudson.

"One week old Hudson + one exhausted mama," the caption read. "Dark circles, dark roots, sore boobs, healing C-section — worth it all for this sweet baby boy."