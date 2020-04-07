He's getting so big!

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

On April 6, "Flip or Flop" star Christina Anstead shared a new photo of Hudson, her youngest child (and first with new husband Ant Anstead), to mark his turning 7 months old. "Happy 7 months Hudson - thanks for sleeping 11 hours last night 🥰 - love you baby boy ♥️🌙✨," she captioned the sweet pic showing a smiling Hudson doing some tummy time on a playmat.

The "Christina on the Coast" star has been sharing lots of photos of her little boy lately as she and Ant, who co-hosts "Wheeler Dealers," continue to quarantine with Christina's two older kids with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, Taylor and Brayden. Ant's two kids from his first marriage are back in their native England with their mom and communicating with Dad via FaceTime. "These two legends should be here right now! Archie was due to land last Monday!! And there is no end in sight just yet!Whoever invented FaceTime!!! Thank you! 🙏🏻 🇬🇧🇺🇸🇬🇧🇺🇸🇬🇧🇺🇸 ❤️❤️," Ant captioned an Insatgram post showing Archie and big sister Amelie talking to him online.

A few days before Hudson turned 7 months, Christina posted a pic of herself holding him while both looked a little disheveled. "One of us likes being housebound... both of us are having some hair issues. Hudson has like 4 lengths of bangs going on (or as the Brits call it 'fringe') I may have to give him one of those bowl cuts my mom used to give me 🤦🏼‍♀️," she captioned the selfie. (Responded Ant in the comments: "😍😍😍😍😍❤️ Love you and your fringe x x."

A week before Hudson turned 7 months, he went for his first dip in the family's pool -- and it didn't go as well as his parents hoped. "Hudzo's first ever swim!! And he kinda didn't like it.... 😂😂😂 x," Ant captioned a photo from baby's big adventure that showed his youngest child making an unhappy face. Christina captioned the same pic, "Hudson's first swim. Not feeling it yet but no doubt he will be loving the pool by the time quarantine is over. 💙."

Hudson is, however, a much bigger fan of the bathtub. "Bath time for Hudson just got a lot more fun 🛁 - he loved his new bath seat!" Christina captioned a pic of her baby boy in the tub on March 26.

Hudson is also a big fan of the family pet, Cash. "I think his first word is gonna be 'cash' he's obsessed with @cashiethefrenchbulldog 🐶," Christina shared along with a sweet photo on March 29.