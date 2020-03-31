In the 90s, Claudia Schiffer was one of the most sought after models… and so was her underwear apparently.

In a chat with Elle UK, the former supermodel detailed her life when she was on the cover of virtually every magazine and attracted throngs of crowds wherever she went.

Julien M. Hekimian / Getty Images for Chanel

"It was insane," the 49-year-old said. "Like being a rock star. You couldn't get to your car unless a path was carved for you. People would cut holes in the fashion tents and try to take pictures of us. We had security at every fashion show."

The German model even said security was once hired to protect her undergarments.

"When I was out on the runway I'd come back and constantly my underwear would be gone - my bra, my knickers… gone!" she said.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

These days Claudia's life is far calmer, as she raises three children with her husband, film director Matthew Vaughn. Still, even in the height of her modeling, she tried to be smart about her social life.

"I would just do my work and go: 'I'm leaving! I'm rushing out the door!'" she said. "There were constantly parties after dinner, but I always thought, 'I must succeed, I must be the best, I must go from place to place and not take time off. So there was rarely 'Let's have drinks' afterward. It's very dangerous opening that up, and sometimes unpredictable."

"I was lucky," she continued. "But I would definitely say to the younger generation of models, it's a job at the end of the day - just don't mix it in with anything else. Sometimes, of course, you can't avoid it, even with those rules."

David Fisher/WWD/Shutterstock

While she had a strong work ethic, Claudia also had strong convictions, saying she sometimes made sacrifices for the greater good. She knows she's lucky that she was spared from "any form of sexual intimidation."

"I have seen it and it's not nice," she said. "I'm not talking about sexual terms, but just bullying and exercising of power that you don't need. Or asking for things that you don't need. I've seen that a lot and I've made a mental note that I don't want to work with those people again. And I haven't."

"Sometimes they are not great people, but at the same time the photos are really great and sometimes you make compromises," she said. "And that's life."