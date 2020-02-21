George Clooney and Amal Clooney are under water in their English mansion, although it has nothing to do with the real estate market.

The couple's $13 million Berkshire, England, estate "suffered major flood damage" after Storm Dennis struck the region, Page Six reports, but said the family totally fine.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Photos obtained by Page Six show that the land surrounding the 17th-century estate, including the basketball court, is almost completely submerged in water.

The actor and his wife purchased the mansion in 2014 after their wedding. The home sits on a four-acre island in the middle of the River Thames. The couple also has residences in Los Angeles and New York City, and they famously have a villa in Lake Como, Italy.

Dennis, classified as a "weather bomb," hit parts of England, Wales and Scotland this week, bringing chaos and massive flooding to the region. The New York Times said that one day of Dennis brought more than half a month's worth of rain. Photos from South Wales showed cars totally submerged.