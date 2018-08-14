Coolio can officially move on from his 2016 arrest that resulted after a loaded gun was found in his backpack at an airport.

On Aug. 14, a judge formally released the "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper from probation.

"It's behind me," he told a TMZ cameraman. "I'm just ready to live out the rest of my life peacefully and productively."

On Sept. 17, 2016, Coolio was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after TSA found a firearm in his backpack. Initially, one of Coolio's pals tried to claim ownership of the bag, but it was quickly determined to whom the bag actually belonged.

After he was released from jail, Coolio addressed the situation on Twitter, writing, "Just wanted to say something about the little misunderstanding at the airport today. Every thing's fine, I'm fine. I don't know what's going to be the result of this in the future but for now, I'm fine and I appreciate everyone's concern."

He added, "We gotta go on, we gotta push on and forward hip hop."

Coolio was eventually charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. He ended up pleading guilty, which resulted in a sentence of three years probation and community service.

On Tuesday, the rapper and cookbook author was asked if he learned any lessons from the incident.

"Be careful, pay attention to what you're doing and don't be doing dumb [stuff]," he said. "If you ever put your backpack on and it feels to heavy, you might want to dump it out and see what's in it."