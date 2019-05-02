Country singer Gary Allan may have forgotten that "drives" are supposed to go down the fairway in the game of golf!

Earlier this week, the "Watching Airplanes" singer went out for a round of golf in San Antonio, Texas, but the day will be forever known for a moment in the sand trap. Gary, it seems, flipped his golf cart into a bunker.

The singer joked that he was "day drunk" in a hilarious photo posted to Instagram.

"Maybe to much to drink on the course today," he captioned the shot of himself looking at the overturned golf cart. He accompanied the post with the hashtags, "day drunk," "love my new cart" and "owner."

Many of Gary's 67,000 Instagram fans made jokes about the incident.

"You never could drive!!!" one said. Another added, "A little tipsy lol. No pun intended uh ya."

"Would love to know the lyrics that came out of your mouth!" another fan joked.

Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Despite the hashtags and the insinuation that he was drinking, a rep for the country star told Fox News that Gary wasn't intoxicated and simply wanted to share a funny photo with his fans.