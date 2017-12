Courtney Stodden has been battling depression, she said in a somber Instagram post.

The former teen bride and reality TV star shared an image while stating, "Depression is hard to kick. But I'll get through it and so will you if you're a sufferer."

She continued, "I feel too much. I soak up too much energy from myself and others. I love too deeply. I'm extremely insecure. Terribly childlike and vulnerable. This is me and my struggle with depression. But I have faith I'll prevail. If you're a sufferer of anxiety or depression - know that you aren't alone."

Clearly emotional, Courtney also shared her sadness on Twitter, writing, "The loneliness that haunts me is miserable. Only thing that helps is someone to hold me ... and it has to be someone who loves me deeply... or it's meaningless."

Over the past month, Courtney has shared several cryptic messages on Instagram, many of which now seem to be associated with her depression.

DJDM/WENN.com

On Dec. 2, she shared an image of herself sipping wine.

Actually didn’t cry today... yet A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Dec 2, 2017 at 10:42pm PST

"Actually didn't cry today... yet," she said, offering no further details.

On Nov. 23, she shared an image in which she appeared to be crying.

Devastated A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Nov 23, 2017 at 3:00am PST

"Devastated," she captioned the image.

This isn't first time that Courtney has given us a glimpse into her mental state. In October, during an interview with Dr. Phil, Courtney spoke about her split from Doug Hutchison, saying she was "struggling with depression after realizing I can't be married to a 57-year-old now."