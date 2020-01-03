Criss Angel has shaved his 5-year-old son's head as the tyke continues to battle cancer.

The magician posted a video to Instagram in which he asked his son, Johnny Crisstopher Sarantakos, if he wants to let his hair fall out or shave it. Johnny opts to shave it.

"We must embrace what we can't control with courage, strength and forever love. #CelebrateLife #2020," Criss captioned the video of his cutting and shaving his son's head.

At 2 years old, Johnny was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and had been getting treatment for much of his life. In fall 2019, Criss and Johnny's mother, Shaunyl Benson, happily announced that their son was cancer free. However, in December, Criss announced that the young boy's cancer had returned.

KCR/REX/Shutterstock

After learning of his son's relapse, Criss said he plans to use his Las Vegas show to raise money for pediatric cancer research.

"We're going to try to raise $5 million in one night at Planet Hollywood," he told TMZ in December. "I'm going to give details about the event that will happen next year, so I'll definitely get back to you."