Academy Award-winning actress Dame Judi Dench told a young paramedic to "[expletive] off," who obviously didn't recognize her, when he inquired as to whether she had a career.

Ray Tang/REX/Shutterstock

The legendary actress, 83, who has been nominated for multiple Academy Awards, needed medical attention due to a hornet sting on her bottom.

REX/Shutterstock

"A paramedic walked into the room who was about 17 and said 'What's our name?' So I said 'Judi, and he said 'Have we got a career?'" Dench said, before adding, "And I'm afraid I completely blew my top. I said 'You [expletive off! I've just done eight weeks of 'The Winter's Tale' at the Garrick Theatre.' I was so angry."

Dench told the story while discussing growing older with fellow actors Joan Plowright, 88, Maggie Smith, 83, and Eileen Atkins, 83, in BBC2's "Nothing Like A Dame" on Saturday.

REX/Shutterstock

Speaking to the "Bond" star, "Harry Potter" actress Dame Maggie, said how she doesn't "like it when people ask if you've sorted your funeral. Do you remember Miriam Margolyes asked you that? Cause she'd sorted it out. Then she said, 'Have you, Jude?' and you said 'No I have not.' and she said 'Why?' 'Cause I'm not going to die.' "

REX/Shutterstock

The iconic actress revealed in 2012 that due to an eye condition she was no longer able to read scripts, rather she relies on her daughter, friends or agent to read them to her.

She put a positive spin on the situation, explaining how she likes it this way, "because I sit there and imagine the story."