Bring on the waterworks! Dan Levy had a tough time saying goodbye to "Schitt's Creek" and his character David Rose.

The popular series announced that the upcoming season would be the last one.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"It was really, really hard," Dan told GQ. "The last day of shooting was the most emotional day I think I've ever had in my life. I cried for, I want to say, five straight hours, to the point where I had a splitting headache and didn't know what to do with my life."

He added, "I wept when I took David's shoes off. I will never wear those shoes again — nor do I want to— but I was very sad to take them off."

The final season of the Emmy-nominated show premieres on Jan. 7, 2020.

John Shearer / Getty Images

Although the cast knew the final day of filming was cooling, they weren't necessarily prepared for how emotional they'd feel.

"We had to say so many goodbyes," Dan said. "We said goodbye to our sets. We said goodbye to certain characters that didn't come with us on location. It was just a lot of goodbyes. It did get to a point where I had to tell the team, 'We can't be acknowledging all the lasts, because it's going to ruin me.'"