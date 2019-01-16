Daniel Radcliffe sent a heartfelt message to a 4-year-old ailing fan with terminal cancer.

The actor reached out to Giesel Garcia Fomperosa on Wednesday to encourage her while she fights terminal cancer in a Mexican hospital.

"Hi Gigi, nice to meet you through this phone. I hope you are having a lovely day, wherever you are. I'm Dan," he told the tot in a 16-second video, filmed backstage from his Broadway show "The Lifespan of a Fact."

He continued, "I'm sorry I look so scruffy and that it is so loud, but I just wanted to send lots of best wishes and love to you, and we are all thinking about you."

Clearly, Gigi is a big "Harry Potter" fan, and her parents even once shared an image of her in a Gryffindor student cloak from the hospital bed.

According to the Facebook page, Gigi was diagnosed with Lymphoblastic Leukemia when she was just two years old. For months, she was able to control the disease, but she relapsed with "90% of the cancer in the spinal cord."

The page claims Gigi nearly died last week. She's been hospitalized since September of 2018.