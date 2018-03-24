Daryl Hannah and boyfriend Neil Young step out for 'Paradox' premiere in NYC
Actress Daryl Hannah, 57, and legendary rock musician Neil Young, 72 -- the cool twosome have been together for almost three years now -- came out Friday, March 23, for the premiere of her latest film, "Paradox," at the IFC Center.
The hip couple appeared happy to be out and about together, with Hannah rocking a black leather jacket, matching purse, ruffled black mini skirt, paired with a white blouse and a long pendant necklace, while Neil opted for matching black pants, jacket and boots.
"Paradox" is the first time the "Kill Bill" star has been in the director's chair for a feature film - she did helm a documentary ("Strip Notes") back in 2002, as well as a 1993 short called "The Last Super."
Hannah told Billboard magazine that the film, which took just three days to shoot, initially was "going to be a short," adding that she "wrote about a 10-page script, and then everyone got into their character and it just kind of ballooned as it shot. We didn't want to make it just a music video, so we decided to just kind of cobble it together, and it all fit."
She continued: "Obviously we just made it for fun and we kind of hope people will take it in that spirit."
The "Splash" star and Young started dating back in 2014, only months after he and wife Pegi Young separated -- after 36 years of marriage.
Neil Young did the soundtrack for the Netlix film, which also includes Country Western legend, Willie Nelson.
