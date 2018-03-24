Actress Daryl Hannah, 57, and legendary rock musician Neil Young, 72 -- the cool twosome have been together for almost three years now -- came out Friday, March 23, for the premiere of her latest film, "Paradox," at the IFC Center.

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

The hip couple appeared happy to be out and about together, with Hannah rocking a black leather jacket, matching purse, ruffled black mini skirt, paired with a white blouse and a long pendant necklace, while Neil opted for matching black pants, jacket and boots.

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

"Paradox" is the first time the "Kill Bill" star has been in the director's chair for a feature film - she did helm a documentary ("Strip Notes") back in 2002, as well as a 1993 short called "The Last Super."

Hannah told Billboard magazine that the film, which took just three days to shoot, initially was "going to be a short," adding that she "wrote about a 10-page script, and then everyone got into their character and it just kind of ballooned as it shot. We didn't want to make it just a music video, so we decided to just kind of cobble it together, and it all fit."

She continued: "Obviously we just made it for fun and we kind of hope people will take it in that spirit."

Miramax/Photofest

The "Splash" star and Young started dating back in 2014, only months after he and wife Pegi Young separated -- after 36 years of marriage.

Neil Young did the soundtrack for the Netlix film, which also includes Country Western legend, Willie Nelson.