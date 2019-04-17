After nearly twenty years of marriage Victoria Beckham is still the light of David Beckham's eyes.

On Wednesday to mark his wife's 45th birthday, the retired soccer stud posted a photo of Victoria looking over a table full of candlelight.

"Happy Birthday Mama @victoriabeckham," he captioned the photo. "Have the most amazing day because you deserve to be spoilt by the little ones @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven & Me of course."

WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Several celebrities commented on the post, including tennis star Maria Sharapova, who celebrated her pal's birthday in Los Angeles on April 16.

"Have the best day, Victoria!," Maria wrote.

Victoria also shared videos and pictures to her Instagram Story, including an adorable one in which 7-year-old Harper shows the camera a doll wearing a dress that said, "My Mummy Rocks."

Steve Granitz / WireImage

"Mummy's got her very own American Girl," Victoria says, "love it."

Victoria also shared a video of David and her children singing her happy birthday while dining at a restaurant. A donut with a single candle is shown, as well.

"Birthday breakfast," Victoria notes.