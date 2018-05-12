Oh no, Harper is the only one of all soccer legend David Beckham's kids who still shares his passion for playing soccer.

On Friday's episode of "The Graham Norton Show," the sports icon revealed that Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15 and Cruz, 13, have all moved on from the sport, leaving Harper to follow in daddy's footsteps.

"She loves it," Beckham beamed, explaining how the 6-year-old soccer star plays every Sunday. "The boys don't play anymore, which is heartbreaking."

The proud daddy added that he's only joking about the heartbreak part saying that "it's not really," but his tone sounds as if he really does miss his boys kicking the ball around.

"They have a talent, but obviously none of them play anymore," Beckham continued. "So, it's down to Harper."

YONHAP/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Beckham, 43, a former Manchester United star, said that he could get a bit "enthusiastic" when rooting for his daughter from the sidelines. And, of course, he's a bit protective of his little girl, telling a tale of when he didn't know how to react when another player, a boy, ran into his girl during a match.

"I was looking around at the other parents thinking 'How do I react?'" he joked. "Do I be a UNICEF ambassador…or do I be Harper's daddy and be like 'Really?' So, I just let it go."

Looks like Harper's enthusiasm for the sport goes back a few years. In 2015, Beckham posted a photo of her at three, shooting a goal writing, "Mia Hamm eat your heart out. Harper taking lessons from her brothers (oh and her dad)."

Still though, while they may not be playing dad's favorite game, the talent appears to run deep in the Beckham household. Brooklyn has a strong interest in photography, having shot campaigns for Burberry, and Romeo likes tennis, whereas Cruz is a music person - guitar player.

Here's to Harper keeping the family tradition alive!