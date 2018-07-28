Video has surfaced of singer Demi Lovato showing no visible problems - at least in the video - hours before she was hospitalized.

A video shot on Monday night at the country western-themed Saddle Ranch on the Sunset Strip, shows the singer and others celebrating the birthday of backup dancer, Dani Vitale.

Friends appear to be finishing up blowing out the candles on a large birthday cake, as the camera catches a quick glimpse of Lovato, just before the recording ends.

Lovato is sitting behind the cake with what looks like a rather stoic expression and calm demeanor. It's so quick though that it's difficult to guess what sort of state the pop star is in.

According to TMZ, restaurant patrons who observed Lovato at Saddle Ranch, witnessed no real signs that she was "under the influence of drugs," adding that she was "laughing and smiling during the party."

The party went back to Demi's home, when at around 11:30 Tuesday morning, her assistant found her unconscious. TMZ also reported that Lovato had in fact overdosed and had to be revived with Narcan, a medication used to block the effects of opioids, especially in overdose.