Ted Danson became a beloved actor partly because of his role as bartender Sam on the iconic "Cheers." In reality, tending bar isn't exactly something Ted likes at all.

SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

"I hate getting behind a bar," he told The Wrap. "It took me a year on 'Cheers' to not be embarrassed or shy. I was so not a bar person or a confident Romeo. I was a backwards, shy kind of kid. Took me almost a year to get that Sam Malone relief-pitcher, bartender arrogance. So having stopped that, I seriously have anxiety stepping behind a bar."

Ted won two Emmys for playing a bartender on "Cheers." He was nominated for the award nine times.

During the second season of "The Good Place," Ted found himself behind the bar again.

"It was a great scene, but I was so uncomfortable," he said.

Rex USA

Ted, however, has no real issue being on the other side of the bar.

Last year, he told Paste magazine that he likes a good vodka and cranberry with a lime. When he's not drinking vodka, though, he said, "I'll have red wine, tequila every once in a while… but really, I'm up at 5 in the morning and I'm supposed to be relatively smart enough to remember my lines, so going out and drinking is certainly not part of my daily routine. It could be, I'd enjoy it."