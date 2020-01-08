Liam Gallagher is hinting that an Oasis reunion may actually be in the works… or maybe it's one big troll job.

The singer fronted the popular English group with his brother Noel Gallagher, but they two split in 2009 and have feuded ever since. Fans have long clamored for a reunion, but that seems to be akin to a pipe dream due to the estranged brother's long-standing clash.

On Wednesday, Liam said his brother is "begging" him to start Oasis again.

"After album no3 I'm gonna split up with myself I just don't think I'll be able to work with myself any longer I can write what I like and so can he but I think it's for the best," he tweeted.

He added, "I intend to retire as solo artist after album no3 as I have just had a call from my brother begging me to start oasis again in 2022 if you believe in life after love c'mon you know LG x."

Fans initially got very excited (even Pizza Hut chimed in!) and started eyeing the 2022 Glastonbury Festival. Some fans, though, feel this is nothing more than an impressive troll job, noting that Liam is likely referring to his older brother, Paul, who was not in the band.

In December, Noel hinted at a possible reconciliation with Liam, implying they should bury the hatchet for the sake of their mother.

"Our family has never been close. I don't know one person, one single person, in my life who is living in the perfect family. Not one," he told The Sunday Times. "Reconciliation is a good thing."