DJ Khaled claims he's been the victim of a years-long jewelry conspiracy that's been devised to make him overpay for expensive bling.

This is the mere definition of rich people problems.

According to The Blast, Khaled has been involved in a lawsuit with Rafaello & Company for three years. Originally, the company sued the rapper claiming he never returned two Rolex watches, a custom-made diamond chain, a pair of diamond earrings, and a 4-carat diamond ring. The company says the original deal detailed that Khaled could return the items within 15 days or return them. Khaled did neither.

The "Hold You Down" rapper would go on to countersue, alleging that he had been overcharged for years.

In new court filings, Khaled says that multiple people conspired to charge him more — in fact, in the new docs, he says the jeweler worked with appraisers from The American Board of Certified Gemologists to commit fraud, The Blast says.

Khaled says the appraising board isn't certified and has no business estimating the worth of jewelry.

Rafaello and ABCG, Khaled says, conspired together "to sell jewelry at a much higher price by falsely representing the quality and value" of the jewelry.

He specifically noted the he bought a chain for $110,000, but the jeweler and appraiser claimed it was worth $240,000.

He further maintained that the appraisers evaluations are "all extraordinarily inflated so as to convince a purchaser that it was a great buy of a piece of jewelry from a jewelry company as if they are buying apparently for less than half the cost of the appraisal."