Donald Glover cut off many of his friends while he was auditioning for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in order to keep secrets of the movie safe.

The actor, who also raps under the name Childish Gambino, stars as Lando in the movie.

Jen Lowery/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

"I stopped talking to friends," he told Page Six. "I had a friend who's super into 'Star Wars' and I think it was out that I auditioned and he was already like, 'Oh my God, you're Lando,' before I'd gotten the part."

Donald said he told his pal a little white lie, telling him that he didn't get the role, even though he was still auditioning.

"I guess lying to friends was the hardest part," he said.

After he was officially cast, though, Donald knew exactly who he needed to call first.

"I told my dad immediately. I know I wasn't supposed to, but I told him immediately just because it was a big deal to him," he said. "He's a huge fan and Lando was, like, my first toy he gave me. It was just a big deal."

FeatureflashSHM/REX/Shutterstock

In a chat with Entertainment Tonight, Donald said that landing the role was a "highlight" in his life.

"There's a lot of stuff going on [in my career], but this is definitely a highlight," he said. "My dad, he really grew me up on ['Star Wars'], so like this is an apex of a lot of feelings, so it's great."

"I would have never thought I'd be able to be a part of ['Star Wars']," he explained. "Like, as a child, I used to play with the toys, I used to watch the movie. I had a VHS of it that my dad ripped from a laserdisc. I'm speaking gibberish to anybody born after 1987, but it was pivotal for me. To be a part of this family and to be able to play young Lando, a hero of mine, you know, it's stuff dreams are made of, so I feel really blessed."