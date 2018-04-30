Over the weekend, Kanye West indicated on social media he was going to use a picture of Dr. Jan Adams on the cover of his next album. Adams is the doctor who operated on Kanye's mother the day before she died.

Word of Kanye's intentions found their way to the doctor and on April 30 he responded, saying thanks, but no thanks.

The Blast published an open letter to Kanye written by Adams in which the surgeon asks that Kanye "cease and desist using my photo or any image of me to promote your album or any of your work."

He says he doesn't want to seem "ungrateful," but thinks that only negativity would come from the photo being used.

In his letter, Adams speaks descriptively about Kanye's cousin, Stephan Scoggins, who was Donda's primary caregiver and nurse, saying he was negligent. The official coroner's report also indicated that Stephan was negligent in the post-operative care.

"Perhaps you should put your cousin's picture on your next album," Adams said. "Don't put my picture out there and claim you are about love. Love deals with the truth."

Kanye has been adamant on social media that he wants to "love" everyone.

"If you want to heal, first call out the people in your own camp who knew better and persisted with the charade in order to hide their own guilt," Adams wrote.

He also pointed out that Kanye is now a "father and a family man," and encouraged him to "cherish those things."

"Everyone can get past this but you have to be intellectually honest," he said. "It's hard to consistently and unconditionally love. I welcome you to the journey."

In a text message to a friend on April 28, he said he wanted to "forgive and stop hating" Adams.

Kanye reposted the letter to Twitter, writing, "Open letter from Jan Adams This is amazing. Thank you so much for this connection brother. I can't wait to sit with you and start healing."